WATCH: New report shows Victoria buildings won’t fare well in large earthquake. April Lawrence reports.

They’re an iconic part of Victoria but many of the historic brick buildings downtown would likely crumble if a large-scale earthquake strikes the region.

City Councillor Geoff Young works in one of those buildings.

“I’m just kind of hoping we’d survive but not sure about that either,” said Young.

The city is the second in the province to commission a study on how a large quake would impact buildings.

And the results were grim — showing more than 5000 buildings, or 39 per cent of the city’s building stock would be extensively damaged or destroyed in a 9.0 magnitude Cascadia earthquake.

You only have to look to Christchurch, New Zealand, which is still recovering from a devastating earthquake six years ago, to see what could happen.

The two cities share similar construction styles and density.

The study pointed to several types of buildings in Victoria most at-risk, including unreinforced masonry of any height, three to four storey wood-framed apartment buildings, and single-storey wood-framed family homes built before 1960.

Where the home or building is located also has an impact — those in areas with the softest soil, including parts of Fairfield and James Bay, would experience the greatest ground shaking.

The city is now going to expand its tax incentive program to try to encourage more owners to pay the high price for seismic upgrades.

The problem is, only 43 of the 205 heritage buildings downtown have taken part in the program over the past 17 years.

The city’s mayor says staff are now looking at other ways to get more people involved, before the big quake strikes.