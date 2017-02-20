Two schools in Campbell River were placed on lockdown on Monday after a student was spotted with what appeared to be a handgun in front of Carihi Secondary.

A 911 call Monday morning sent the RCMP to Carihi where officers arrested two youths in front of the high school that is home to 850 students.

One was found to be concealing a replica Airsoft gun.

Earlier, as they exited the school, its alleged one of them pulled out the gun and pointed it at passing cars.

The youths, who cannot be identified, remain in custody for further criminal investigation and possible weapons offence charges.

Police say that it is not an offence to possess an Airsoft gun but criminal charges can be laid when these types of guns are used to damage property, threaten, intimidate or assault others regardless if the gun is real or not.

“These guns are treated as real guns when the police respond to calls and they are treated as real guns by the courts when people are facing criminal weapons charges,” says Campbell River RCMP Corporal Ron Vlooswyk.

“These air guns are made to look realistic and only after close examination can it be determined whether the gun is real or a replica.”

The Campbell River School District 72 said ​Carihi Secondary and Cedar Elementary were placed on a short lockdown.

Campbell River RCMP remind parents that Airsoft guns are not toys and should be treated like a real gun.

Parents are encouraged to call the police if they have questions.