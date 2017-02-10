Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="Sport 3 - steve duffy"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="49"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_cgv90jt2/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

Local broadcasting icon Steve Duffy spoke with Jeff King and Kevin Charach about his 44 year career and his experience in the business. To see the full interview tune into Game On! this Sunday’s at 6 p.m.