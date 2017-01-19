Security will be stepped in a 2-block stretch of downtown Victoria that includes the Our Place drop-in center.

A private security guard will patrol the area between Pandora and Johnson from Blanshard to Vancouver 24 hours a day, 7 days a week starting on Friday.

Don Evans of Our Place says the move comes after members of the community asked for increased security around a supervised injection site at the downtown drop-in facility.

It also consolidates the existing security presence including at the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

The guards will be “our eyes and ears” says Evans.

The exact patrol route has yet to be determined but will be altered depending on the time of day and activities in the area.

Just this week, BC Housing put up a $40,000 fence around the former central care home, now a 147-unit homeless facility.

It was a security measure recommended by Victoria Police following complaints of open drug dealing and drug use in the area.

Evans says the cost of the increased patrols will be shouldered by Island Health and BC Housing and run by Our Place.