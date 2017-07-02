CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

You've been served: B.C. wines and legal battles
July 02, 2017
Teen bike theft suspect found safe days after jumping into B.C. river
July 02, 2017
The lure of Deep Cove: Become a tourist in your town
July 02, 2017
Necropsies completed on North Atlantic right whales
July 02, 2017
Chinatown storefront photos offer glimpse into the past
July 02, 2017
Fire near Harrison Hot Springs, B.C., remains out of control
July 02, 2017
Most gardening problems stem from moisture issues, says expert gardener
July 02, 2017
Kamloops, B.C., man presumed drowned in South Thompson River
July 02, 2017

Canadian doctor among the wounded in New York City hospital shooting

July 02, 2017

Man frees himself from bear after attack while geocaching northwest of Calgary

July 02, 2017

Downie takes to Parliament Hill to speak out for Canada’s Indigenous Peoples

July 02, 2017

Black activists hold protest in response to fatal police shooting in Montreal

July 02, 2017

Once-closed rural Quebec hotel jumps aboard short-term rental trend

July 02, 2017

What makes people great at predictions? Here, 10 suggestions from an expert

July 02, 2017

Junior Premiere Eagles set to host Provincial Championships
July 02, 2017
Victoria officially enters bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games
June 30, 2017
HarbourCats win third straight in dramatic 9th inning walk-off
June 30, 2017
Duncan Stingrays honour former youth champion Leanne Sirup (nee) Wilkinson
June 29, 2017
Victoria's Jessica Herb will be joining the Canada women's inline hockey team
June 28, 2017
HarbourCats' McKillican earns PoW honours, dominating so far this season
June 27, 2017
Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017
John Horgan will be first Victoria-based premier in 84 years
June 30, 2017
Summer election? A look at whether voters want another B.C. election
June 29, 2017
Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake
June 28, 2017
Victoria's mayor backs temporary work camps to ease construction backlog
June 27, 2017
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
June 25, 2017
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire
June 25, 2017
Concerns raised over environmental impact of Victoria's barge fire
June 24, 2017
Esquimalt woman speaks out about vehicle purchase horror story
June 23, 2017

