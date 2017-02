A low pressure system is bringing heavy snow to the inner south coast tonight.

5 to 10 cm of snow has fallen since this morning over many parts of Vancouver Island.

An additional 5 to 15 cm of snow is expected for East Vancouver Island by early Saturday morning, with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimeters.

As temperatures warm up slightly tomorrow, the snow may become mixed with, or change to rain at lower elevations.

Veronica Cooper has your 7-day forecast.