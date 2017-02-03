Snowfall results in rush hour headaches, and it’s not over yet

WATCH: The snow is still falling on much of Vancouver Island.

It started early this morning, making for a time consuming commute.

Slip, sliding through morning rush hour.

This is the scene on Haliburton Road as vehicles struggle with snow covered roads.

The only way this school bus makes it up Sayward Road is with chains.

Others, like Dennis Sutton, are not so lucky.

“I was trying to get to work, and I was making it up the hill.

But a lady up the hill in front of me with the Mercedes was spinning her tires.

So she got out of her car, asked me if I could bump her up the hill.

So, I push her up the hill.

But when I got to the apex, it was so icy, she took off and I got stuck.

Now I’m trying to shovel my way out of this mess.”

The slick roads causing a number of accidents, including this vehicle that hit a lamp standard.

This pickup slid off the road near Shawnigan Lake into a ditch.

And in Mill Bay, the female driver suffered only minor injuries.

Take it slow, is the advice from Shawnigan Lake RCMP Const. Jordan Luscombe.

“We just want to remind the public to be cognizant of their surroundings, and drive accordingly.

If they see snow on the road, slow down please.

And give the driver ahead of you lots of extra space.”

The weather not just affecting roads.

Randy Wright is the president of Harbour Air Group of Companies.

He says all seaplanes are docked, cancelling 60 flights to and from the Lower Mainland.

“We have to be able to see three miles ahead.

It’s on and off.

There are pockets out there.

But we’re not taking any chances.”

“Onward through the night, into tomorrow.”

And it’s not over yet says Armel Castellan with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“What we can expect is a transition to rain in really low lying areas.

Still probably five centimetres possible for places like Victoria City.”

Places slightly higher up, they are the ones that are going to see the warning continue.

You know, ten, fifteen centimetres, and then possibly more in the mountains.”