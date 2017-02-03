More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening

WATCH: Winter weather continued to wreak havoc on Vancouver Island with heavy snowfall making for tough driving conditions

Winter weather continued to wreak havoc on Vancouver Island Friday evening.

Snow continued to fall in many areas, including the Capital Region, making for some treacherous driving conditions.

Snow plows were out in full force on the Malahat, dealing with another dump of snow.

Tires were spinning and cars were slightly sideways trying to get up the hill after heavy snow started falling again and it was slow going as people tried to make their way through the slushy conditions.

In Langford, West Shore RCMP were telling anyone without snow tires to stay away from Bear Mountain.

Emergency crews also rushed to the scene of a crash in Langford around 7:30 pm after an SUV slid into a car on McCallum at Millstream.

First responders were also called to a rollover crash on the Trans Canada Highway near the Thetis Lake overpass around 6:30 pm.

A car ended upside down in the centre ditch and had to be taken away on a flatbed tow truck.

Police are advising drivers to stay off the roads if they don’t have winter tires.