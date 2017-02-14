Snow clearing costs piling up this season

WATCH: Last week’s big winter storm may be over, but city officials are still tallying up the costs associated with snow clearing this season. As Calvin To reports, all that salt and sand costs a bundle and it’s still five more weeks until spring.

In Sidney Tuesday, a crew from Garden City Snow and Anti-Ice Services was back to landscaping, building a walkway that would’ve been done last week, had it not been for the snow.

The company converted the majority of its fleet over to spring duty this morning.

It’s a far cry from last week, when heavy snow blanketed parts of Vancouver Island, presenting a major challenge for work crews.

“We have to be ready, which means we move our machines onto site before it snows. We usually do that in the hours leading up to it,” says Colin Eaton, one of Garden City’s owners.

The City of Victoria was one of many places on the island where crews were struggling to keep up with the snow.

“For a few days there, it was enough to keep us busy,” says Ed Robertson, the City of Victoria’s Assistant Director of Public Works.

So far in 2017, the City of Victoria has spent $196,000, much more than the $36,000 in its budget for snow clearing and winter related costs.

The District of Saanich has spent $126,828 out of its $180,000 budget.

The City of Langford pays a private contractor a set fee of $40,000, plus the cost of salt and sand, which has added $20,000 to the cost so far this year.

The City of Nanaimo within its budget, having spent $550,000 out of its total $800,000 budget, which includes a $400,000 reserve.