Smoke is seen rising near Mount Manuel Quimper from a small wildfire on July 4.
Fire crews in Sooke were fighting a small fire in the Sea to Sea Regional Park Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen in the Mount Manuel Quimper area, in between Sooke and Saseenos.
The Sooke Fire Rescue Service responded to the call around 1 p.m.
The B.C. Wildfire Service has been notified. The fire is estimated to be less than an acre.
A helicopter drops buckets of water on a small wildfire in Sooke on July 4.
Smoke is seen rising from Sea to Sea Regional Park near Mount Maneul Quimper on July 4. Credit: discoversooke/Twitter
Smoke is seen rising from a wildfire in Sooke on July 4. Credit: Gregory Barz
Smoke seen from a wildfire in Sooke on July 4. Credit: Justin Kim
