A small plane crashed into the Courtenay River near the Courtenay Airpark Friday afternoon.

The plane crashed into the river about 40 metres short of a runway, while approaching it from the north. RCMP and the Courtenay Fire Department responded the crash.

According to reports, the pilot was seen wearing a life-jacket and swimming to a nearby dock about 60 feet (18 metres) away.

The plane’s nose was in the water, with the tail in the air before the entire plane partially sank. After the pilot swam to safety, he helped with recovery efforts to try and get items out of the plane.

Early reports indicate the pilot ran out of gas. No fuel was spilt into the river as there was no fuel onboard.