Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

WATCH: Roads and walkways turned into a slushy, mushy mess after a massive South Island snowstorm and all the heavy, wet snow also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. Tess van Straaten reports.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 South Island Snow Aftermath"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="174"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ioep0sqg/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The morning commute was a slushy, mushy mess in Greater Victoria as drivers tried to deal with the aftermath of massive snowstorm., followed by a whole lot of rain.

It all proved to be too much for the driver of pick-up truck, who lost control on a slushy Saanich Street and careened off the road and almost smashed into a house.

“The vehicle started to slide on the roadway, stuck a railing and ended up to the front yard of a residence,” says Cst. Richard Burdet of Saanich Police.

The truck, which landed right beside the side of the house and was touching the exterior wall, had to be pulled out.

The male driver was taken to hospital with minor injures and no one else was hurt.

But the biggest mess is in the Cowichan Valley, where trees toppled and blocked many roads and brought down power lines.

“Once it started having the rains after the snows and we’ve been chasing power lines and trees down and what have you all evening and into today,” Mill Bay Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Dean Kwasny told CHEK News.

BC Hydro says the Cowichan Valley is the hardest hit area on Vancouver Island, with thousands of people losing power.

“I woke up this morning and it was cold inside and realized we couldn’t used the microwave, we couldn’t use anyhing,” says resident Kyle Batty, who lost power Thursday night.

Hydro crews and independent contractors have been working around the clock to clear branches from the lines and restore power as quickly as possible.

“It’s really bad out here right now,” says Brad Devlin of Adept Vegetation Management. “We’re cutting trees off the line and it’s going to be a very long day, a 16-hour workday.”

It’s also a long day for clean-up crews as they try to clear away the melting muck.

“It’s going to be a long one clearing lots and clearing driveways,” says plow driver Kristian Pearson. “Probably 12 or 18 hours today for sure.”

Some cars, abandoned during the storm, are still littered along highways and medians.

But exhausted crews are tackling what’s left of the winter wallop as they struggle to get things back to normal on the South Island.

For a list of the latest outages click here