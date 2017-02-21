Six stories in the news today, Feb. 21

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, Feb. 21:

MOSQUE SHOOTING SUSPECT BACK IN COURT

The man charged in last month's mosque shootings in Quebec City returns to court today on six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder using a restricted firearm. Alexandre Bissonnette faces the charges in the Jan. 29 deaths of six men aged between 39 and 60 who were attending prayer. Nineteen people were wounded in the attack.

B.C. TO TABLE BUDGET TODAY

British Columbia's finance minister says broad tax relief for residents and small business operators are part of the budget he will table today, just months ahead of May's provincial election. The budget comes a week after Premier Christy Clark said her Liberal government will pay back taxpayers for financial sacrifices of recent years.

ONTARIO LEGISLATURE TO RESUME

The high cost of electricity is expected to produce most of the buzz today as the Ontario legislature returns from its winter hiatus. Many taxpayers are furious over electricity rates and Premier Kathleen Wynne continues to feel the heat despite a recent admission that high hydro bills are her "mistake." Wynne has promised more hydro rate relief.

ALBERTA COMMUNITY MOURNS BOY'S DEATH

Residents of a Airdrie, just north of Calgary, attended a candlelight vigil last evening to support the family of a six-year-old boy who died in hospital after he and his brother fell through the ice on a canal earlier that day. Firefighters pulled the boys from the freezing water and rushed them to hospital, but the younger boy died. His 10-year-old brother suffered hypothermia and was in serious condition.

TRIAL TO START FOR MAN CHANGED IN WAREHOUSE STABBINGS

A jury trial is to begin today for an Edmonton man accused of killing two co-workers and wounding several others in a bloody knife attack at a grocery warehouse. Jayme Pasieka, who is 32, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons-related counts.

ONTARIO POLICE SEEK STOLEN SNAKES

Police in Ontario's Niagara Region are hunting for a number of venomous snakes that were stolen on Saturday when a home was broken into in Thorold. The stolen reptiles include several juvenile cobra species, rattlesnakes, adders and vipers, and a pregnant albino boa. Police caution that even juvenile cobras can strike with lethal venom.

The Canadian Press