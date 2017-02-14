Six stories in the news for Tuesday, Feb. 14:

TRUDEAU, TRUMP TALK BRIDGES, NOT WALLS

There was no talk of walls, only bridges as Donald Trump held his first official meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The tone of the White House meeting suggested Canada might be spared the brunt of Trump's nationalist America-first platform. Trump spoke of building ties with Canada, including more trade, a faster-flowing border, joint work on infrastructure and more labour mobility.

AFTER TRUMP, PM TRUDEAU TURNS FOCUS TO EUROPE

Fresh off his visit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now prepare to visit Europe next week. His four-day trip is expected to coincide with the European Union's ratification vote on its free-trade deal with Canada. Canada is expected to ratify the deal after the European Parliament gives its OK.

MANITOBA, OTTAWA DISCUSS REFUGEE SURGE

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his government has been talking with the Prime Minister's Office about ways to deal with the rising number of refugees illicitly crossing the border from the United States. Pallister says his first concern is for the security of Manitobans, but he is concerned for the people seeking refuge. The RCMP says 21 people were arrested over the weekend at Emerson after 22 were apprehended the previous weekend.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS MADE IN GARLAND TRIAL

The Crown and defence have presented their final arguments at the first-degree murder trial of a man charged in the deaths of a Calgary couple and their grandson. The jury heard from almost 50 witnesses and saw 1,400 pieces of often graphic evidence during four weeks of testimony. Douglas Garland, who is 57, stands accused in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien.

B.C. LEGISLATIVE SESSION BEGINS TODAY

British Columbia politicians are back in Victoria today to kick off the final sitting of the provincial legislature before residents head to the polls. Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon will read the speech from the throne and lay out Premier Christy Clark's plans in the lead-up to the May 9 election, when British Columbians will decide who they want to lead the province in the coming years.

PARTY ON! WAYNE'S WORLD MARKS 25TH ANNIVERSARY

It was 25 years ago today that the hit comedy "Wayne's World" was released. Canadian Mike Myers teamed with Dana Carvey to portray head-banging, metal-loving slackers Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in the movie based on a "Saturday Night Live" sketch. Cineplex will host screenings at select locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax today to celebrate the anniversary.

