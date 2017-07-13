Six stories in the news for today, July 13

Six stories in the news for Thursday, July 13

NEW GOVERNOR GENERAL TO BE NAMED TODAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to introduce Canada's next governor general today. And, sources say astronaut Julie Payette is among the top contenders to replace Gov. Gen. David Johnston, whose term is set to expire in September. Payette, a 53-year-old Montrealer who speaks six languages, took part in two flights to the International Space Station and was the Canadian Space Agency's chief astronaut between 2000 and 2007.

LAWYERS FOR KHADR, SPEER SET TO SQUARE OFF

A lawyer for the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan is slated to square off in court in Toronto today against counsel for Omar Khadr. Tabitha Speer and a former U.S. soldier are trying to go after Khadr's assets and want an injunction aimed at preserving any money the federal government paid Khadr for breaching his rights. Ottawa reportedly paid the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner $10.5 million last week.

SOME RELIEF IN B.C. TOWN UNDER EVACUATION ALERT

For days, residents of Williams Lake, B.C., have been bracing for fast-moving wildfires, with many people fleeing the town or getting ready to flee at a moment's notice. But Mayor Watt Cobb says residents are breathing a bit easier after a forecast of lightning storms and gusty winds failed to materialize Wednesday. But tension remains high in a province still coping with nearly 200 wildfires and more than 14,000 displaced residents.

CENTRAL BANK HIKES RATE FOR FIRST TIME IN 7 YEARS

The Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for the first time in nearly seven years in what may be the beginning of the end of the era of cheap borrowing that has fuelled the hot housing market and record levels of debt. The rate was raised to 0.75 per cent from 0.5 per cent amid expectations of stronger growth ahead. Scotiabank chief economist Jean-Francois Perrault said he expects the announcement to mark the start of a gradual cycle of rate hikes.

HIGH COURT SET TO SAY IF IT WILL REVIEW OLAND CASE

The Supreme Court of Canada will announce today if it will review the second-degree murder case of Dennis Oland, who was accused of killing his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland, in New Brunswick in 2011. Dennis Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 but was released on bail last October when the New Brunswick Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, citing an error in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

WATCH FOR CANADIAN NAMES TODAY IN THE EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS

The Emmy Award nominations come out today and several Canadians or Canadian productions are eligible for trophies. They include "The Handmaid's Tale, which was shot in Toronto. Quebec-based director Jean-Marc Vallee and Nova Scotia actor James Tupper are possible nominees for their roles in HBO's "Big Little Lies." Toronto native Samantha Bee is another possibility for her variety series "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee."

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the new housing price index for May.

— Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. will release their third-quarter results.

— A court hearing will be held in Toronto regarding Sears Canada and its restructuring efforts.

— The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will release its report into a 2015 fatal railway crossing accident in Langley, B.C.

