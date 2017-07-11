Six stories in the news for today, July 11

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, July 11

NO SIGN OF WILDFIRES ABATING IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

More than 215 wildfires fires are burning in British Columbia and one official says they are looking at a "deteriorating situation." The fires have blackened about 400 square kilometres of land and forced more than 14,000 people from their homes. Several evacuation alerts are in effect, including one posted last night for the more than 10,000 residents of Williams Lake. They've been told to prepare to leave at a moment's notice.

OUTSIDE HELP ARRIVING FOR EVACUEES AND FIREFIGHTERS IN B.C.

Help from at least four provinces and the federal government is starting to pour into B.C. where weary firefighters and thousands of evacuees are dealing with more than 215 wildfires. Help is even coming from Fort McMurray, Alta., where residents fled a massive wildfire last year. They have driven four tonnes of supplies to B.C., with more on the way.

MEDICAL STUDENT TO BE SENTENCED FOR MURDER

A Halifax medical student will be sentenced today for the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson. William Sandeson was charged two years ago in the slaying of his fellow Dalhousie University student even though a body has never been found. A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

AUTOPSIES TODAY FOR BODIES FOUND IN CALGARY FIRE

Autopsies are scheduled today on three bodies found Monday in a burned-out vehicle at a construction site in Calgary. Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the major crimes unit said one of the deceased was male and one was female. It was believed the third was also female, but investigators didn't know for sure. Wozney said the fire is deemed suspicious.

COURT TO BE URGED TO FREEZE KHADR'S ASSETS

The widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan will ask a Canadian court on Thursday to preserve any money the federal government paid Omar Khadr for breaching his rights, new documents show. The motion before Ontario Superior Court will seek a freeze on his money pending the outcome of a request to recognize a US$134.1-million Utah judgment against him. Ottawa reportedly paid Khadr $10.5 million last week and apologized.

REALTOR: SMALL IMPACT EXPECTED FROM RATE HIKE

The CEO of Sotheby's International Realty Canada says a modest increase in the overnight lending rate will probably have very little impact on the housing market, particularly in the high-end segment. Brad Henderson says wealthy individuals tend to be less affected by increases in interest rates than Canadians who spend a good chunk of their income on housing-related costs.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release preliminary housing start data for June.

— Drug store chain The Jean Coutu Group will release its first-quarter results.

— Gov. Gen. David Johnston pays an official visit to China with stops in Chongqing, Guiyang and Beijing.

— Federal NDP leadership debate will be held in Saskatoon.

