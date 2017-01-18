<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="10 Douglas Crash"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="78"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_bbhs3s06/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

One man was taken to hospital tonight after a violent single-vehicle crash on Douglas at Burnside East in Victoria.

Witnesses say the driver lost control of his white pickup while travelling northbound on Douglas.

The vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, jumped the sidewalk, glanced off a tree and hit a parked truck before coming to a stop.

The pickup’s front right wheel was ripped off in the crash but the unidentified man still attempted to drive away.

“We just saw this guy sliding down the road, thinking it was just a burn out because the tires were all burning,” said one witness.

“And then he just stopped here, sideways, front wheel down.”

The driver was found unconscious, pinned inside the vehicle, about 100m from the crash scene when first responders arrived.

“”it was a bit of stroke of luck not to take out any other vehicles or a pole, luckily no one else was injured,” said Cst. Aaron Spargo of the Victoria Police.

“We’re just waiting to find out how the male is doing, it seems like he should pull through.”

VicPD officers pulled the driver from the vehicle and he was treated on scene by BC Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital.

There is no update on the man’s condition and police continue to investigate what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.



