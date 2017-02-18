Single ticket claims Friday night’s $26 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There is one winning ticket for the $26 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 24 will be approximately $10 million.
The Canadian Press
