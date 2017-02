WATCH: There are plenty of things to do, see and enjoy during the 5th Annual Family Day in B.C., but why wait until the holiday to start the fun. Sidney kicked off a full weekend of activities on Saturday that are building fun for the whole family. Ceilidh Millar has your community story.

















What: Sidney Family Days Weekend

When: February 11 – February 13

Where: For the full Family Day long-weekend lineup of events, visit www.distinctlysidney.ca