WATCH: As many families across the Island enjoy a long-weekend, the weather will be ideal for outdoor activities starting Sunday afternoon. Ceilidh Millar has your full forecast.

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="WX FEB 11"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="56"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_32uotbg6/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

A band of rain began to hit most the Island this afternoon. The showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning, but conditions will start to clear up and dry off across the Island by tomorrow afternoon. The forecast gets progressively better by B.C. Family Day on Monday, with daily highs of nearly ten degrees expected.