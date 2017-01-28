Shawnigan Lake residents react to permit suspension of soil dump

WATCH: Residents in Shawnigan Lake are pleased about the Province’s suspension of Cobble Hill Holdings’ permit, but say the fight isn’t over. Isabelle Raghem reports.

There is vindication for Shawnigan Lake residents who have been fighting to stop contaminated soil in their community.

BC’s Environment Minister announced Friday evening, the suspension of the permit that allowed Cobble Hill Holdings to receive and store the toxic soil.

The decision comes less than a week after a BC supreme court justice suspended the company’s operation permit, ordering the case be sent back to the environmental appeal board.

“Basically proves that we’ve been right all along, everything we’ve said is being proved this week,” says Sonia Furstenau, Cowichan Valley Regional District Director.

Environment Minister Mary Polak says the company failed to address both outstanding as well as past non-compliances.

Cobble Hill Holdings has been given 15 business days to submit the required documents.

“We have advised them a cancellation will be considered, exceptional circumstances that we believe justifies this, is the length of time with which my staff have been working with the company trying to get them in compliance with the permit and ensure they’re operating correctly, ” says Minister Polak.

but the company says they only found out about more work needed yesterday when the suspension was announced to the public.

Michael Kelly, President of Cobble Hill Holdings says the company has only been able to operate for about eight month of the last three and a half years:

“There’s never been any indication of environmental risk or harm…with the legal challenges that have limited the operations… responding to the ministry’s increasing requests for more study, and more review of the site has been very challenging. ”

While this is a victory for the community, residents say the battle isn’t over yet.

“We have to get that soil removed and the ministry and this the government has to look at the failure of the professional reliance model in Shawnigan. We are the canary in the cold mine in the province,” explains Furstenau.

The Minister says if the permit is revoked, the company would be responsible for remediation of the land.