OTTAWA — An Ottawa father is calling on parents of teens struggling with drug addiction to speak up after he found his daughter's friend unconscious in his garage on New Year's Eve.

For Sean O'Leary, the issue is personal — he wakes up every day to check if his 16-year-old is still alive.

O'Leary's experience prompted him to write an open letter that has generated a widespread response from parents facing similar challenges.

Paige O'Leary has struggled with drugs since she was 15, including most recently with the opioid Percocet.

She says she went to rehab this fall only to start using Percocet five days after her December release.

The severity of the opioid crisis in Canada and the United States was included in a joint statement last week following a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump.

The Canadian Press