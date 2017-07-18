Seven stories in the news for today, July 18

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Wildfire evacuees' jobs lack legal protection, lawyer says
Wildfire evacuees' jobs lack legal protection, lawyer says

Wildfire evacuees’ jobs lack legal protection, lawyer says

July 17, 2017
Owner of Tim Hortons in Williams Lake, B.C. keeps restaurant open as city evacuated due to wildfire
Owner of Tim Hortons in Williams Lake, B.C. keeps restaurant open as city evacuated due to wildfire

Owner of Tim Hortons in Williams Lake, B.C. keeps restaurant open as city evacuated due to wildfire

July 17, 2017
'It's just such a shame': B.C. residents open their homes to wildfire evacuees with little response
'It's just such a shame': B.C. residents open their homes to wildfire evacuees with little response

‘It’s just such a shame’: B.C. residents open their homes to wildfire evacuees with little response

July 17, 2017
Elderly woman missing after B.C. community is evacuated due to wildfires
Elderly woman missing after B.C. community is evacuated due to wildfires

Elderly woman missing after B.C. community is evacuated due to wildfires

July 17, 2017
'Horror and loss': Family fears 70-year-old fishing resort lost to B.C. wildfires
'Horror and loss': Family fears 70-year-old fishing resort lost to B.C. wildfires

‘Horror and loss’: Family fears 70-year-old fishing resort lost to B.C. wildfires

July 17, 2017
Fatigue sets in with British Columbians out of their homes well into 2nd week
Fatigue sets in with British Columbians out of their homes well into 2nd week

Fatigue sets in with British Columbians out of their homes well into 2nd week

July 17, 2017
Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline explained
Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline explained

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline explained

July 17, 2017
Kamloops city council officially opposes proposed Ajax mine
Kamloops city council officially opposes proposed Ajax mine

Kamloops city council officially opposes proposed Ajax mine

July 17, 2017

Canadian Press

Two men dead after shooting near Montreal

July 18, 2017

Seven stories in the news for today, July 18

July 18, 2017

Public consultations intensify as launch of NAFTA renegotiations looms

July 18, 2017

B.C. officials face challenges in bringing people home after fire evacuations

July 18, 2017

Sears Canada to ask Ontario court if it can begin liquidation sales this week

July 18, 2017

Prime Minister Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride Parade on Saturday

July 18, 2017

CHEK Sports

The Alma Libre U-14 soccer team prepares to travel across the globe for the 2017 Gothia Cup
The Alma Libre U-14 soccer team prepares to travel across the globe for the 2017 Gothia Cup

The Alma Libre U-14 soccer team prepares to travel across the globe for the 2017 Gothia Cup

July 17, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-July 17th
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-July 17th

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-July 17th

July 17, 2017
Game On! - July 16th, 2017
Game On! - July 16th, 2017

Game On! – July 16th, 2017

July 16, 2017
Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada
Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada

Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada

July 16, 2017
Layritz wins District 7 Championship backed by stellar pitching
Layritz wins District 7 Championship backed by stellar pitching

Layritz wins District 7 Championship backed by stellar pitching

July 16, 2017
Hometown Heroes night at Western Speedway a huge success
Hometown Heroes night at Western Speedway a huge success

Hometown Heroes night at Western Speedway a huge success

July 16, 2017
Top Stories

Colwood couple collecting donations for B.C. wildfire victims
Colwood couple collecting donations for B.C. wildfire victims

Colwood couple collecting donations for B.C. wildfire victims

July 17, 2017
Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many
Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many

Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many

July 12, 2017
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

July 11, 2017
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat

Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat

July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

Think your car doesn’t get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

July 02, 2017

