CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Rain
6°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Concussion researchers to study brain of former B.C. Lions star Rick Klassen
Concussion researchers to study brain of former B.C. Lions star Rick Klassen

Concussion researchers to study brain of former B.C. Lions star Rick Klassen

December 22, 2016
What a treat! Kamloops pet food bank offers supplies for down-and-out animals
What a treat! Kamloops pet food bank offers supplies for down-and-out animals

What a treat! Kamloops pet food bank offers supplies for down-and-out animals

December 22, 2016
Squamish gun club's future uncertain after noise complaints
Squamish gun club's future uncertain after noise complaints

Squamish gun club’s future uncertain after noise complaints

December 22, 2016
Naloxone revives Saanich B.C. dog after suspected overdose
Naloxone revives Saanich B.C. dog after suspected overdose

Naloxone revives Saanich B.C. dog after suspected overdose

December 22, 2016
B.C. breast milk bank looking for more donors
B.C. breast milk bank looking for more donors

B.C. breast milk bank looking for more donors

December 22, 2016

Canadian Press

Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $100K+ before death
Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $100K+ before death

Cancer-stricken ‘Jeopardy!’ player wins $100K+ before death

December 22, 2016

B.C. appeal court backs lower court’s acquittal of drug charges

December 22, 2016

N.B. health deal weakens provincial bargaining position, hardens federal resolve

December 22, 2016

Serial animal killer may be on the loose in London, Ont.: humane society

December 22, 2016

Documents raise questions about child benefit’s impact on poverty rates

December 22, 2016

CHEK Sports

Victoria Basketball Star Following in Late Father's Footsteps
Victoria Basketball Star Following in Late Father's Footsteps

Victoria Basketball Star Following in Late Father’s Footsteps

December 21, 2016
Ryan Janes returns home after first UFC victory
Ryan Janes returns home after first UFC victory

Ryan Janes returns home after first UFC victory

December 20, 2016
Grizz head to break atop Island Division Standings
Grizz head to break atop Island Division Standings

Grizz head to break atop Island Division Standings

December 19, 2016
Plays of the Week
Plays of the Week

Plays of the Week

December 19, 2016
Game On! Year-in-Review 12/18/16
Game On! Year-in-Review 12/18/16

Game On! Year-in-Review 12/18/16

December 18, 2016

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed

December 19, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

December 21, 2016

Top Stories

Last day to get packages in mail for Christmas
Last day to get packages in mail for Christmas

Last day to get packages in mail for Christmas

December 22, 2016
Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $100K+ before death
Cancer-stricken 'Jeopardy!' player wins $100K+ before death

Cancer-stricken ‘Jeopardy!’ player wins $100K+ before death

December 22, 2016
Missing Vancouver woman could be on Island
Missing Vancouver woman could be on Island

Missing Vancouver woman could be on Island

December 22, 2016
Three crashes in less than an hour in Greater Victoria
Three crashes in less than an hour in Greater Victoria

Three crashes in less than an hour in Greater Victoria

December 22, 2016
Dead orca found floating off Sunshine Coast
Dead orca found floating off Sunshine Coast

Dead orca found floating off Sunshine Coast

December 21, 2016
Nanaimo fire crew uses Jaws of Life to save trapped driver
Nanaimo fire crew uses Jaws of Life to save trapped driver

Nanaimo fire crew uses Jaws of Life to save trapped driver

December 21, 2016

2015 Copyright CHEK Media