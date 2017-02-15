Sentencing hearing underway for ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing is underway for ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum.

The longtime local politician was found guilty last month of eight of the 14 corruption-related charges against him.

Applebaum's son, Dylan, said this morning his father has lived under the cloud of criminal charges for more than three years.

He says he worries about his father's health and that Applebaum seems defeated and sad.

The younger Applebaum says his father isn't able to work in real estate due to the notoriety of his case.

He testified that his entire family relies on his father.

"You can see that it has affected him, mentally and physically," the 23-year-old said in sometimes tearful testimony.

A judge convicted Applebaum of various charges including fraud against the government, breach of trust and conspiracy.

He was acquitted on two charges, while four others were conditionally stayed because of the guilty verdicts on the more serious charges.

He faces a maximum of five years in jail.

The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when he was mayor of Montreal's largest borough.

He served briefly as Montreal mayor in 2012-2013.

The Canadian Press