BC Seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie says more money needs to be spent on staffing at care homes.



“We definitely have an issue where we are not funding the care hours to the degree they need to be funded” she said.

Mackenzie was commenting on a story CHEK News aired Monday containing allegations against New Horizons Care Home in Campbell River.

A former caregiver for a private client and a former care aide who worked at the facility spoke out about poor care provided to residents at the home, most of which they say can be attributed to short staffing.

“There was no one to cover and I was made to work in the unit with approximately 20 dementia residents by myself which was a safety risk to them and me” former care aide Angela Wolchuk told CHEK News.

Other allegations included a resident being brought to the dining room for dinner with excrement on his fingers, prescriptions not being refilled for residents, urine-soaked sheets and a nurse being made work two 12 hour shifts in a row, worried about making a mistake when administering medications to residents.

Mackenzie says it’s not unusual to run into staffing shortages right across healthcare but a report she released in January showed that 90% of BC’s 280 publicly funded care homes for seniors do not meet the Ministry of Health’s staffing guideline of 3.36 hours of care per senior per day.

New Horizons is at 3.15, a failing grade, but Island Health which funds the facility says it is meeting the required number of hours.

“I can tell you in the case of New Horizons they have met their funded staffing accountability” said Island Health’s Tim Orr.

That’s because Island Health funds New Horizons for a staffing level of 3.15 hours of patient care per day, less than the Ministry guideline.

It says it wants to meet 3.36 but does not “currently have the resources.”

As for problems created by staff shortages:

“Facilities try to minimize that, have appropriate casual pools but there are days when facilities work short” added Orr.

BC Senior’s advocate says pressure is now on the provincial government to increase funding for staffing.

“I do know the Province is working on that and I am hopeful that we will see some strong commitment to get our facilities on average to 3.36 hours of care per resident per day” said Mackenzie.