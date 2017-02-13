Victoria Police are looking for witnesses and a suspect in a second bus stop sexual assault.

The first incident happened February 8th the second on February 9th, at 10 pm in the 1700 block of Douglas street.

A man sat down at a bus stop next to a woman and sexually assaulted her before her bus arrived.

The suspect is 25-35 years old standing about 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and had a large nose with a dark mark on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.