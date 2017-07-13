Police and search and rescue volunteers have resumed a search for a man thought to be missing, after a witness reported seeing him jump from a bridge into the Courtenay River and then fail to resurface Wednesday evening.

The search began around 8:40pm Wednesday in the waters below the Fifth Street bridge, with Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue crews taking to the water, supported by Comox Valley RCMP officers and a helicopter, before being called off due to darkness.

Searchers were back out beginning around 7am Thursday.

RCMP say they haven’t received any reports of missing people that could be related to the incident, but are asking anyone who was in the area near the bridge who witnessed anything to contact them.