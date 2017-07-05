WATCH: A seal pup is rescued from Thetis Island by Norm Snihur. Courtesy of Chris Fordham

A baby seal pup has been rescued after it was spotted at a beach at Preedy Harbour on Thetis Island Wednesday morning.

The pup was rescued around noon by Norm Snihur, a wildlife rescue helicopter pilot, who took the animal to Salt Spring Island for immediate assistance. The pup will then be taken to the Vancouver Aquarium. The pup appeared to be weak and dehydrated at the time of the rescue.

Jessica Fordham from the Victoria SPCA had been leading a search after it was reported alone and separated from its family a few days ago. The pup was later discovered by Jeffrey Thudian from Torchbearers International at around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Thudian and Jessica's brother, Chris, called the Victoria SPCA and put the seal in a basket with a towel to keep it dry and comfortable.

"It was below the high tide line and at risk of being encompassed by the water," Chris said.

"Normally you give them space but in this case, it had to be removed from danger."

Snihur said the animal was most likely an orphan, like many pups who are seen injured or not with their mother for more than 24 hours.

"A lot of people pick these guys up when there's no reason to do it and it's an additional burden on the wildlife centres, so it's important to get advice," Snihur said.