A man riding a scooter in Saanich was taken to hospital after he collided with a pick-up in Saanich on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shelbourne and Blair around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the scooter was traveling northbound on Shelbourne when it was hit by the vehicle making a left hand turn onto Blair.

Its believed the rider suffered a broken hip and a broken leg.

“Police, fire and ambulance came to the scene and a male was taken to hospital with serious injuries,” said Saanich Police Cst. Ken Mead.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.

Traffic on Shelbourne was reduced to one lane in each direction for several hours as police carried out an investigation.