Saskatchewan considers limits on preliminary hearings to reduce court delays

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says dropping preliminary hearings for all but the most serious crimes could help address court delays.

A Ministry of Justice email to media says the province supports limiting the hearings to alleged offences for which a sentence of 14 years or more could be imposed.

The ministry says it estimates the move could reduce the number of hearings by 40 per cent and would help reduce how long it took for someone to get to trial.

The email says provincial and federal justice officials are to meet Thursday and Friday to talk about ways to address court delays and limit preliminary hearings.

A Supreme Court ruling last summer said a provincial court trial must be completed within 18 months of a criminal charge being laid within 30 months in superior courts.

Manitoba is making a similar request to do away with preliminary hearings.

The Canadian Bar Association says they should be kept because the hearings can mean an earlier resolution of a case.

The Canadian Press