Saanich Police are looking for more information after a young girl reported several incidents where she believed she was being followed.

The latest happened on Tuesday just after 8 a.m. in the Lakehill area of Saanich.

A 10-year old girl was walking to school and noticed a man get out of his vehicle and stare in her direction.

The girl felt uncomfortable and continued to school, informed staff at the school, who in turn contacted Police.

Once Officers attended they spoke to the girl.

Officers and school officials learned this occurrence wasn’t the first incident she had encountered.

In either late November or early December, the girl was walking along Ambassador Ave when she noticed a man driving a white truck who pointed at her without comment.

In late December 2016, the girl was walking along McBriar Ave when she observed the same vehicle travelling in the same direction as her at low speed.

In January 2017, the girl was walking on Borden St when the same truck stopped near her and the driver asked if she needed a ride.

The girl didn’t engage in conversation and ran home.

The only description of the vehicle is a white pick-up truck with a possible black tool box in the bed.

The driver is described as a white man, 50-60 years old, with a thin build, reddish/brown hair and with a goatee.

The Saanich Police are now investigating today’s incident along with the others that have been revealed.

Saanich Police are reminding parents to talk with their kids about how to recognize potentially dangerous situations.

Some tips include: teaching kids to trust their instincts, not keeping secrets and talking with a trusted adult about things they find suspicious.

If you have any information in relation to these incidents, please contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.