A Saanich Police cruiser was hit by an impaired driver early Friday morning while officers were investigating another impaired driver they had stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to police, early Friday morning, officers were enforcing speed limits along the Trans-Canada Highway around the McKenzie Avenue overpass construction zone. While officers were at the construction zone, Victoria police sent along a citizen’s report of a possible impaired driver heading toward Saanich.

Officers intercepted the vehicle as it was going east on the Trans-Canada Highway. Police said the driver showed signs of being impaired so two officers started to investigate.

While the officers were dealing with the first driver, a second vehicle was seen going over the speed limit and driving without lights on east across Mckenzie Avenue. When officers attempted to pull the second vehicle over, it hit one of the parked police vehicles.

According to Saanich Police, the officers’ marked police vehicles were stopped with emergency lights flashing when the second vehicle hit the police cruiser.

Saanich Police said officers “quickly gathered” the second driver was intoxicated and arrested her. The officers and drivers were not injured.

The first driver failed a roadside breathalyzer test and is prohibited for driving for 90 days. Their vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The second driver, a 31-year-old woman from Saanich, is facing criminal impaired driving charges. She also received tickets, including a “drive contrary to restriction” ticket as she had a Class 7 (learner’s) licence.