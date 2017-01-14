Saanich Fire practices ice rescue drills on frozen lake

It’s been a while since Saanich Fire has been called out to an ice recuse on one of the area’s local lakes.

That’s why rescue crews took the opportunity to practice their technique during this recent stretch of cold weather on southern Vancouver Island.

A handful of hearty members wearing dry suits and tethered to a support system broke through the icy surface of Swan Lake.

Using an inflatable boat, they practiced pulling each other to safety from the freezing water.

Saanich Fire hasn’t been able to work in these types of conditions for a few years, says assistant deputy chief Brock Henson.

But he remembers an incident a few years ago on Beaver Lake, when his team was called to rescue a stranded dog.

With temperatures expected to warm in the coming days, Henson reminds residents to stay off the ice in Saanich due to safety concerns from melting ice. And that warning is being extended to animal owners too.

Environment Canada forecasts daytime temperatures to rise to 10 degrees next week.