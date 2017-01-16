Saanich construction worker killed in freak fall

WATCH: A grieving family demands changes after a Saanich construction worker was killed in a freak fall. Tess van Straaten reports.

Construction crews were back at work on a Saanich condo project Monday after the shocking death of a co-worker.

“I’m devastated and it’s so surreal,” says an emotional Corinne Desjarlais, who was the victim’s girlfriend. “I actually phoned his cell phone yesterday just to hear his voice.”

Fifty-one-year-old Roland Huetzelman was a veteran construction worker.

On January 10th, he was working on the third story of the Shire Urban Living development off Quadra Street when tragedy struck.

“A gust of wind come up and a piece of plywood came up and it literally tossed him over the edge and the railing and he landed on his back on the concrete,” Desjarlais told CHEK News.

Huetzelman was rushed to hospital with a crushed skull, spine and pelvis — catastrophic injuries that claimed his life over the weekend.

His family, who live in Powell River, and Desjarlais are now questioning how something like this could have happened.

“I spoke to him every day at lunch time and I said, why are you going back up?” Desjarlais says. “I didn’t understand why they were up there. The winds had been so horrific for days.”

WorkSafe BC is in the process of investigating the fatal accident.

Officials say falls like this from an elevation have decreased in recent years, but are still a serious problem and WorkSafe BC is working hard on prevention.

One option is to make harnesses and tethers mandatory on low and mid-rise construction sites.

Right now, a tether isn’t required if there’s a safety railing. But the railing wasn’t enough to prevent Huetzelman’s fall.

That’s why his loved ones are now calling on WorkSafe BC to make tethers mandatory.

“It’s a dangerous job and I think WorkSafe has to make changes,” says Desjarlais, tearing up. “I have to make a difference. I want to make a difference for him , so his death wasn’t in vain.”

