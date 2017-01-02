CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Partly sunny
1°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

So your sidewalk is covered in a thick layer of Zamboni-slick ice. Now what?
So your sidewalk is covered in a thick layer of Zamboni-slick ice. Now what?

So your sidewalk is covered in a thick layer of Zamboni-slick ice. Now what?

January 02, 2017
4-month-old puppy wakes up owner during Vancouver apartment fire
4-month-old puppy wakes up owner during Vancouver apartment fire

4-month-old puppy wakes up owner during Vancouver apartment fire

January 02, 2017
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's Vancouver home now worth $75M
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's Vancouver home now worth $75M

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s Vancouver home now worth $75M

January 02, 2017
Luongo throws shade at Tortorella for Heritage Classic snub
Luongo throws shade at Tortorella for Heritage Classic snub

Luongo throws shade at Tortorella for Heritage Classic snub

January 02, 2017
B.C. Parks campsites open for reservations starting today
B.C. Parks campsites open for reservations starting today

B.C. Parks campsites open for reservations starting today

January 02, 2017

Canadian Press

Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting controversy

January 02, 2017

Democrats extol health care law in bid to derail GOP repeal

January 02, 2017

Turkey faces more turmoil as violence continues

January 02, 2017

The Latest: Trump jabs critics, says he knew he’d win

January 02, 2017

10-month-old revived twice after being exposed to fentanyl

January 02, 2017

CHEK Sports

The 2016 CHEK Sports Plays of the Year
The 2016 CHEK Sports Plays of the Year

The 2016 CHEK Sports Plays of the Year

December 31, 2016
1st place Victoria Grizzlies aim to carry momentum in 2017
1st place Victoria Grizzlies aim to carry momentum in 2017

1st place Victoria Grizzlies aim to carry momentum in 2017

December 30, 2016
Seattle's Ballard High School captures inaugural Vikes Alumni Invitational
Seattle's Ballard High School captures inaugural Vikes Alumni Invitational

Seattle’s Ballard High School captures inaugural Vikes Alumni Invitational

December 30, 2016
Steve Nash stops by Victoria High School basketball tourney
Steve Nash stops by Victoria High School basketball tourney

Steve Nash stops by Victoria High School basketball tourney

December 29, 2016
Royals reach new gear heading into road trip
Royals reach new gear heading into road trip

Royals reach new gear heading into road trip

December 29, 2016

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed

December 19, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria

December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal

December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis

December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria’s tent city

December 22, 2016

Top Stories

Updated: Body found at Nanaimo car rental agency
Updated: Body found at Nanaimo car rental agency

Updated: Body found at Nanaimo car rental agency

January 02, 2017
Victoria police seek missing man
Victoria police seek missing man

Victoria police seek missing man

January 02, 2017
Wind warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria
Wind warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria

Wind warning remains in effect for Greater Victoria

January 02, 2017
New Year's babies born in Nanaimo and Victoria
New Year's babies born in Nanaimo and Victoria

New Year’s babies born in Nanaimo and Victoria

January 02, 2017
Conservationists concerned about free entry to Canada's national parks in 2017
Conservationists concerned about free entry to Canada's national parks in 2017

Conservationists concerned about free entry to Canada’s national parks in 2017

January 02, 2017
City of Victoria declares 2017 year of reconciliation
City of Victoria declares 2017 year of reconciliation

City of Victoria declares 2017 year of reconciliation

January 01, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media