The Victoria Royals came into a double header weekend against the Kamloops Blazers trailing them by 7 points in the standings. The Royals won game 1 on Friday, 2 – 1 in a shootout but Kamloops took down the Royals 3-1 on Saturday. The Blazers now have an 8 point lead on the Royals in the BC Division. The Royals now begin a 4 game road trip starting Tuesday in Medicine Hat.