The Victoria Royals are getting some much needed rest after a 3 game and 7 day road trip. The Royals ended their 4 game losing streak last night after defeating the Kootenay Ice 4-1. Matthew Phillips scored his 42nd goal of the year and Regan Nagy, Carter Folk and Jack Walker also added a goal. The Royals are back in action on Friday when they travel to Vancouver to battle the Giants.