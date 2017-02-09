Royals lose a high scoring affair

<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Royals"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="136"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_jdkk6jkm/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

The Victoria Royals dropped their second straight game in as many days to the Seattle Thunderbirds 5 – 4 on Wednesday night. The T-Birds got on the board first off a power play goal from Keegan Kolesar. In the second, it was Kolesar again who would extend Seattles lead to 3, now leading the Royals 4 to 1.

Power play goals from Royals forwards Tyler Soy and Matthew Phillips had Victoria within just 1 after 40 minutes of play. Just 2 minutes into the 3rd, Royals winger Jared Dmytriw tied things up at 4 on a wide open look from the slot. With just under 13 minutes to go, Ethan Bear would net the game winner for his Seattle Thunderbirds.

Ryan Gropp finished the night with a goal and 3 assists and Thunderbirds captain, Matt Barzal would pick up 4 helpers while Rylan Toth made 19 saves in the victory. Soy and Phillips each picked up a goal and an assist for the Royals, while Griffen Outhouse stopped 23 of the 28 shots he faced.

The Royals (30-21-4-0) will look to snap their 2 game losing streak this Friday when they host the BC Division rivals, The Kamloops Blazers (33-18-2-3).