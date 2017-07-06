WATCH: A new report on cruise ship emissions indicates air quality is improving in Victoria’s James Bay neighbourhood. In 2009, residents were told their neighbourhood was as polluted as if it were located next to heavy industry. But while the report shows significant improvement, not everyone is convinced. Mary Griffin reports.

Ogden Point is Canada's busiest cruise ship port of call. From April to October, 240 ships carrying half a million passengers will visit.

But all those vessels have created health issues for local residents.

Prior to 2009, the air in James Bay was comparable to an area polluted by heavy industry such as mining.

Island Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Stanwick, said testing of air quality in James Bay was required.

"SO2 is a product that is the result of the combustion of burning fuels. The sulphur combines with the oxygen, to produce sulphur dioxide. When it enters the lungs, it can cause an irritating effect," Stanwick said.

Environmental testing released by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority shows the levels of sulphur dioxide, a byproduct of marine fuel, at an all-time low.

And that's good news for Mayor Lisa Helps.

"Where we are measuring, we used to do really poorly. Now where we are measuring, we are doing really well," Helps said.

Once one of the worst regions in the province, air quality in James Bay is now dramatically improved.

However, not everyone agrees.

Photos taken Thursday morning of a cruise ship tied up at Ogden Point shows thick black plumes coming from a ship's stack.

James Bay Neighbourhood Association President Marg Gardiner said the polluting from ships is continuing.

"That would indicate there was a lot of particulate matter and leftover residual fuel. And these things are very damaging to people, and to their health. The story isn't all about SO2," Gardiner said.

But the industry is changing. Ships coming into port must be at the regulated level of sulphur dioxide 200 miles before they arrive.

And Stanwick says regulating the industry should continue.

"But the price we have to pay for it, if it can be reduced, should be. And looking forward to the future, one would hope, just that we are seeing with cars. We'll see the electrification of those cruise ships," Stanwick said.

However, that may be many years off. Until then, as the visits continue, so will the monitoring.

