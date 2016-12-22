Renewed calls for overpass after crashes on Pat Bay Hwy

WATCH: Central Saanich Police are investigating two separate crashes on the Pat Bay Highway in the same week. Isabelle Raghem reports.

Traffic was slowed for hours on the Patricia Bay Highway Wednesday night, after a 79-year-old man making a left turn at Keating Cross Road was hit by an oncoming car.

“Apparently there was a car turning left, and it turned in front of cars coming the other way.”

Three people were taken to hospital, including the male driver. All three are in stable condition today, but the outcome could have been worse.

In May 2015, a Brentwood Bay woman was killed trying to turn left at the same intersection.

Keating Cross Road is one of three intersections where drivers can make a left on highway 17. The other two are East Saanich Road and Tanner Road.

Three people were taken to hospital after a man made a left on Tanner Road on Sunday. All three were released from hospital, but with two crashes within a week, Central Saanich Fire Deputy Chief, Rob Nelson says something should be done.

“There should be an overpass here but there isn’t so people have to be careful making left turns,” says Nelson.

A 2014 report by the province looked at long term options. But almost three years later, the highway remains without interchanges.

The Mayor of Central Saanich, Ryan Windsor says his council is ready to bring designs and money to the table, but says British Columbia needs to take action.

“This government does have a role to play, and we want them to recognize regardless of politics that something needs to be done with this situation,” explains Windsor.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure tells CHEK News:

“We are aware of the crash that occurred at this intersection yesterday evening and our thoughts are with those involved.”

Adding, “the Ministry is aware that there is ongoing growth in the Keating Cross Road industrial area. (…) The work is ongoing and no decisions have been made at this time.”

Mayor Windsor says simply banning left turns isn’t an option.

“Really pushing that traffic to the North through the district really creates other problems that we simply cannot accept at this point,”

Central Saanich Police continue to investigate both crashes. No word on whether or not charges will be laid.

