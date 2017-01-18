BREAKING: Reena Virk killer, Kelly Ellard, denied day trips

BREAKING: Parole board denies new mom Kelly Ellard escorted absences from prison

Notorious killer Kelly Ellard has been been denied escorted temporary absences from prison.

Ellard was convicted of second-degree murder in the brutal drowning of Victoria teenager Reena Virk nearly two decades ago.

Virk, 14, was lured to a secluded area under a Saanich bridge and then swarmed and beaten by Ellard and a group of teens.

Virk survived the beating but Ellard and co-accused Warren Glowatski, 16, followed her and held her under water until she stopped moving.

Now 34 and a new mother, Ellard was just 15-years-old at the time of the November 1997 killing.

Ellard appeared before a parole boarding hearing in Abbotsford Wednesday morning at the Fraser Valley Institution where she’s serving a life sentence.

Having given birth last fall, Ellard told the board she was asking for the absences for medical appointments and

parenting programs following the recent birth of her child.

She told the board the birth of her baby has calmed her, and the infant was the best therapy she could have hoped for.

But the two-person board was split on whether Ellard should be allowed escorted absences and a new hearing is now needed.

This appearance is the second time in less than a year that Ellard has appeared before the Parole Board of Canada.

In May of 2016, Ellard was denied day parole.

A two-person panel found that while Ellard had made positive changes in her behaviour and was finally admitting some responsibility for Virk’s death, she was still “minimizing many aspects of the offence.”

She has to wait a year before applying again for day parole but was eligible to apply for lesser, temporary forms of release like the type sought this week.

Ellard had a baby in jail



In a surprising turn of events, Ellard gave birth to a baby last Fall.

The pregnancy was the result of conjugal visits with her boyfriend who has a history of being in and out of jail.

Corrections officials refused to divulge details of Ellard’s child or birth, citing privacy reasons.

Multiple trials

Ellard was first convicted of second-degree murder in 2000 in adult court but the verdict was overturned on appeal.

In the end, it took three trials for the conviction to stick.

Glowatski, who was also found guilty of second-degree murder, was granted full parole in 2010.