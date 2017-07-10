RCMP seized illegal drugs and weapons in Duncan Saturday while carrying out a search warrant.

According to police, the search warrant was executed on Rockridge Road and a there was a “sizable seizure” of illegal drugs, paraphernalia and weapons. Police said a substance believed to be fentanyl was among with seized items, along with what appeared to be instruments used for trafficking.

Two men from Duncan were taken into custody and police are still investigating. Police said the public is not believed to be at risk in relation to the incident.

This represents a significant seizure of illicit drugs from our community, Staff Sgt. Kurt Bosnell, in charge of the General Investigation Section, said in a statement.