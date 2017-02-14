Oceanside RCMP are looking for the public’s help in an investigation into a significant theft of copper from a Nanoose Bay business.

The theft took place over the weekend of February 4th.

Thieves accessed the business located in the 1400 Block of Island Highway by scaling the fence.

Once inside the compound, they broke into a large outdoor bin.

It is estimated that more than a thousand pounds of copper was stolen from the bin at a scrap cost of $2500 to $5000.

The copper pieces, originally from industrial electric motors are a unique identifiable shape.

If you have seen a quantity of this rare copper, Oceanside RCMP would like to hear from you.

Contact Cst. DenHaan at (250) 248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) 222 8477