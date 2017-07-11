Several suspects have been arrested for alleged looting in areas of the B.C. Interior that were evacuated due to wildfires.

In 100 Mile House, there were four separate incidents on July 10. Two youths, who were in the area after the evacuation order had been issued, were found with break and enter tools. They were arrested and released on conditions. They will appear in court at a later date.

A man who was also in the area after the evacuation order was issued was arrested in connection with a break and enter. He was remanded in custody and appeared in provincial court in Kamloops on Tuesday.

Also on July 10, 100 Mile RCMP found two people who were well known to police. Police seized weapons, bear spray and heroine. During their investigation, officers also found an all-terrain vehicle that is believed to be stolen.

Three unknown people also attempted to break into a Telus vehicle on July 10, according to 100 Mile RCMP. Telus employees stopped the suspects and tried to find them before they contacted police. RCMP have not been able to find the three people.

Williams Lake also responded to two separate incidents on Sunday and Monday.

On July 9, Williams Lake RCMP saw a man, who was well known to police, drive a vehicle believed to be stolen. Officers later found the vehicle and the man was arrested. He was remanded and is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on July 12.

Then on July 10, Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a grass fire at the Stampede grounds. Police said three people were seen running from the fire, but no one witnessed them starting the fire. Other people at the Stampede grounds put out the fire before the fire department arrived. The three suspects were later identified. Two of them were arrested and are being held for a later court appearance. Since the suspects are young offenders, police said their names will not be released.

Three-hundred additional RCMP personnel, largely from tactical units and traffic services, have been sent to the Interior to assist with the wildfire effort.

Williams Lake remains under an evacuation alert while the evacuation order for 100 Mile House is expected to last at least another week. Due to the wildfires, the provincials courts in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake were closed Tuesday. Family and criminal court appearances that were scheduled for July 10 in 100 Mile House have been or in the process of being adjourned.

Family matters scheduled for 100 Mile House on July 10 have been adjourned to the next family remand day on Aug. 14, unless otherwise addressed with the judicial case manager. Criminal matters scheduled for 100 Mile House on July 11 are in the process of being adjourned to Aug. 15. unless otherwise addressed with the judicial case manager.