Rash of break-ins stealing holiday spirit in Nanaimo

In the cheerful days leading up to Christmas, this is the last thing Leon Zhang expected to find at his family owned restaurant, Da Tang on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road.

Thieves smashed through the restaurant’s glass doors and stole cash from the register, money that Zhang worked hard to bring in for this family.

Da Tang was one of five small businesses targeted overnight, in crimes that RCMP believe could be connected to the fentanyl epidemic as thieves look for fast money to feed their habit.

Across town, it’s a similar scene at another family-owned restaurant, Thai Orchid on Rutherford Road where another robbery took place.

“We had numerous smash and grabs at various businesses across Central and North Nanaimo. This has been going for the past week or so,” said Nanaimo RCMP Sgt. Sheryl Armstrong.

But shortly after these break-in’s took place, RCMP successfully arrested the pair they suspect in all of Friday morning’s thefts, and possibly many more over the past week.

“I’m pleased to announce this morning we arrested a male and a female from Nanaimo for these offences,” says Sgt. Armstrong.

Hopefully this restores some of the sense of security that’s been shaken this holiday season in Nanaimo.

