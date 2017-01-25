HALIFAX — Tens of thousands of Maritimers lost power early today as a messy and blustery mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds moved through the region.

New Brunswick Power reported more than 91,000 customers had lost power as of 6 a.m. local time, while 12,000 customers in Nova Scotia were also without electricity.

Freezing rain pelted much of northern New Brunswick, resulting in some school closures and midday closure announcements at several universities.

Environment Canada also issued a freezing rain warning for parts of Nova Scotia, as the mix of rain, slush and ice pellets made driving hazardous in some parts of the province.

The rain and freezing rain also prompted police in Prince Edward Island to urge people to either stay off the roads or slow down to cope with poor driving conditions.

In downtown Halifax, strong easterly winds brought gusts of close to 100 kilometres per hour early in the morning, scattering construction debris on downtown streets and resulting in power outages in parts of the city.

The Canadian Press