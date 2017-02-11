Quebec ticket takes $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

TORONTO — The lottery jackpot streak continues in Quebec.

The $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw was claimed by a lone ticket sold in the province. Exactly where it was purchased has yet to be revealed.

The winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot in the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw was also sold in Quebec — at a gas station east of Montreal. And a Quebec ticket holder claimed the $25 million jackpot in the Jan. 21 Lotto 649 draw.

There were 26 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max, and 10 of them were won.

Eight were claimed by single tickets, one will be shared by two ticket holders and one will be shared amongst three ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 17 will be approximately $26 million.

The Canadian Press