Quebec police investigate after child hands out pills on school bus

JOLIETTE, Que. — Quebec provincial police are investigating reports that an elementary school student handed out pills on a school bus earlier this week.

Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau says preliminary information suggests a young child gave out the tablets saying they were candy.

The incident occurred Monday on a school bus near Saint-Paul, about an hour north of Montreal.

Thibaudeau says it is too early to know what the pills contained or whether there will be any arrests.

Police aren't confirming the age of the student or how many people were affected.

A spokeswoman for the school board says it was an isolated incident and confirmed all the students are in good health.

The Canadian Press