Quebec man charged with hit and run in death of two-year-old boy granted bail

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A Quebec man charged with hit and run in the death of a two-year-old boy has been granted bail with numerous conditions.

Rick Modi is not allowed to drive and is prohibited from being in Saint-Constant, the town south of Montreal where the toddler was struck.

He also had to pay a bond of $5,000.

The boy was hit by a car May 27 in front of his parents' residence after somehow getting away from people who were looking after him in the backyard.

The driver allegedly took off without coming to the boy's aid.

Modi, 24, faces a life sentence if convicted.

(Cogeco Nouvelles)

The Canadian Press